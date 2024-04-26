Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.86.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$70.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.61. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$78.88. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

