Analyzing MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and MasterBrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.60 MasterBrand $2.73 billion 0.79 $182.00 million $1.40 12.17

Analyst Ratings

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Richelieu Hardware and MasterBrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00 MasterBrand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Richelieu Hardware currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Profitability

This table compares Richelieu Hardware and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A MasterBrand 6.68% 17.24% 8.01%

Summary

MasterBrand beats Richelieu Hardware on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

