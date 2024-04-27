Contrasting Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dunelm Group and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.97 billion 1.42 $182.96 million N/A N/A Burberry Group $3.73 billion 1.41 $590.60 million N/A N/A

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dunelm Group and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Burberry Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Dunelm Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as wall art and décor, mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, decorative trays and bowls, kid's decor, plant pots, cushions, throws, draught excluders, doorstops, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, furniture, nursery, and accessories products; and Christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of stores, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

