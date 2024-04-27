ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

ATN International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATNI opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

