T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $202.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.96 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,180,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,629,987. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

