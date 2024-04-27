Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 16995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

Benchmark Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.27. The stock has a market cap of £330.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.67, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Benchmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.