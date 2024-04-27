First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $896.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

