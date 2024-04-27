Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.1 %

BDT stock opened at C$19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$19.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7851782 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

