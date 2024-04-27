Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

