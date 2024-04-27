Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.