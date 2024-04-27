Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $457.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

