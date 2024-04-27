Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.93 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Insiders sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

