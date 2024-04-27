CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850,731 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 570,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 540,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10,084.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

