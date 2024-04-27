Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,678 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

