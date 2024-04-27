CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $304.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

