Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.