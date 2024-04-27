U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

