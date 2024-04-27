Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $7,290,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,745,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

