Financial Analysis: Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) vs. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Meta Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.85 $6.55 million N/A N/A Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 8.38 $39.10 billion $17.41 25.46

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms 32.06% 32.37% 21.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Mofy Metaverse pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 90.2%. Meta Platforms pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Meta Platforms pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms 1 3 37 2 2.93

Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $509.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Meta Platforms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

