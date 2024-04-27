Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 43.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

