Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 43.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
