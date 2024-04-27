GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $192,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

CHRW opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

