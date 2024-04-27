Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $327.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average of $307.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.20 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

