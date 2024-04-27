Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $393,595.29 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $393,595.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,533,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,655,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 141.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 638.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mission Produce by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

