Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.87.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.04 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

