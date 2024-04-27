Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Intevac Stock Performance
IVAC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
