Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

