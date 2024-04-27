Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $741,400.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $375.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

