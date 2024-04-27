Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASO opened at $60.72 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

