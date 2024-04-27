National Bankshares Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

CRR.UN opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

