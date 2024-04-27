Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$6.25

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.17 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.3050655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

