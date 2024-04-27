Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE ORN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,525 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $166,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

