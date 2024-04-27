Raymond James Boosts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.