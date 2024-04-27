SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,751,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SN stock opened at 63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is 59.27 and its 200 day moving average is 51.43. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

