Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STER opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $652,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.