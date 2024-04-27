Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

