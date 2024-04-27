Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.66. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$9.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

