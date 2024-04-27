Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $164.70 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.