Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 7.65% 8.74% 5.74% Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Metallus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais $5.54 billion N/A $278.60 million $0.47 3.34 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.69 $69.40 million $1.46 14.62

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metallus beats Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals. It also manufactures and sells steel products; manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and transforms cold-rolled coils into hot-dip galvanized coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. It serves automotive, construction, distribution, energy, white line, oil and gas, and machines and equipment markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

