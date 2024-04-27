VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UEVM opened at $46.61 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

