Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

ECF stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

