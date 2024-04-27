PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 817.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,067 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.15 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.