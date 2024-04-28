Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of MEX stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,212.50 and a beta of -0.02.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortilla Mexican Grill
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.