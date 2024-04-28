Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MEX stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,212.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

