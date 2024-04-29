Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $165.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.