WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.