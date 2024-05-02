Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOWN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Bowen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

