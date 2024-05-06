AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading 6.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 107,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 149,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 784.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 223.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

