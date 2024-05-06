Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.53. 1,471,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,236. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

