Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 395,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,148. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

