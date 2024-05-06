Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $25,573,010.58 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 4,776,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,956. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.