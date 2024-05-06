Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.54. The company had a trading volume of 674,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.46 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.26 and its 200-day moving average is $538.45.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
