Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Winmark by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,341. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $313.60 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average of $387.98.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

